A South Florida woman is caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s. She knows she has some tough days ahead so she found a way to make some extra money. But when she had trouble collecting that money, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Agnes Rosenberg and her husband Zoltan have been married for nearly 60 years. She still remembers the day they met.

Agnes Rosenberg: “He decided I was the one and wouldn’t leave me alone and that was that.”

She’s remembering for both of them now. Her husband suffers from Alzheimer’s. He’s unable to recognize his grown children.

Agnes Rosenberg: “It’s very sad because he no longer knows that the guys who come over are his sons.”

For now Agnes with the help of her family is able to care for Zoltan on her own, but she knows the day will come when he’ll need professional and it won’t be cheap.

Agnes Rosenberg: “Because I know that long term care, home care is very expensive.”

And that’s why Agnes was willing to part ways with one of her most cherished possessions: her collection of silver. Some of the pieces go back generations.

Agnes Rosenberg: “We’re Hungarian and Hungarians are kind of known for — they like their shiny stuff.”

She thought she could make some money on her porcelain too, but the company she hired to help her – zoned right in on the silver.

Agnes Rosenberg: “They said, ‘Nobody wants that but your silver, we could do that.’ They just packed it up in a box loaded up and out they went.”

Weeks went by. Agnes says she heard very little from the company, but she says she could see online her items had sold. Her portion was more than $2,100.

When she called to ask where her money was, she was given excuses.

Agnes Rosenberg: “We have no record and you’ll have to wait another two weeks.”

Two weeks turned into months, which now has her asking Help Me Howard, how long does she have to wait for her payment?

Howard Finkelstein: “The contract clearly states Agnes was to be paid within 90 days of the sale. According to the receipt the owner provided, that was October 23rd. By the time Agnes reached out to us, over 130 days had gone by. She is owed the proceeds immediately.”

When we reached out, we were told the company “closed its doors several months ago” and that the “matter will be resolved within the next 45 days.”

When they finally did send a check, it bounced.

We reached out again and the company zelled Agnes the money. Agnes had hoped her silver would sell for more, but at least she was finally paid the amount she was owed.

Agnes Rosenberg: “It’s not what I wanted but it’s very good, I appreciate it.”

Now, she can focus on caring for her husband again, with a little extra money to help with the tough days ahead.

Agnes feels like her silver was worth a lot more than what it sold for. Howard says it’s a good idea to get a couple of estimates before selling valuables.

Got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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