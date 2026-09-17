We all want a good deal when it comes to cellphones and internet providers. One South Florida woman thought she found one until the bill came and it was in the thousands. That’s when she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Years ago, Jeanne Click took a part-time remote sales job and overtime turned it into full-time gig and a way to provide for her family.

Jeanne Click: “It was like a telemarketing job like a long time ago and I was just trying to make a couple extra bucks and then it just turned into a career.”

She can do it from home and the flexibility helps with her schedule as a wife and a mother.

Jeanne Click: “I have a small child, I’m married and, you know, just trying to live in the means of this world.”

Which can be tricky these days.

And is one of the reasons Jeanne went shopping for a more affordable cellphone and internet plan.

Jeanne Click: “Internet is so important obviously to everybody who has children, who’s working from home, it’s just a necessity.”

She found a deal she liked and signed up.

Jeanne Click: “Left there with an unlimited megabyte internet plan, thought I was in good shape, got everything moving.”

But a couple months later, her equipment stopped working. And Jeanne’s bill was astronomical: $4,000.

Jeanne Click: “$4,000. How am I going to pay $4,000? For what? What is the $4,000 for?”

She was told her internet plan had been changed.

Jeanne Click: “Somehow the [representative] changed me to a 25-megabyte internet service.”

Jeanne relies heavily on her internet and paid extra for unlimited data. But not $4,000 extra.

Jeanne Click: “My bill is supposed to be $220 a month.”

She tried and tried but no one would listen.

Interviewer: “What does that money mean to you?”

Jeanne Click: “Everything, everything. Food, gas, cars.”

Howard, she can’t work without the internet. And she can’t afford the $4,000 a month plan.

Howard Finkelstein: “This is where the agreement you sign with your internet provider can protect you. She bought the unlimited plan — she should get unlimited data. If the company can prove she changed her plan – she’s on the hook for the overages. But if they can’t – they must honor her original deal.”

We reached out to her internet provider and they said they’d look into the matter.

Within a week, her $4,000 bill was gone.

Jeanne Click: “Thankfully, the issue has been revolved.”

It appears to have been an honest mistake – one Jeanne despite all her efforts couldn’t sort out on her own.

Jeanne Click: “I got all these cellphones taken care of so I want to say thank you so much. Thank you.”

Life is stressful enough! No one needs a $4,000 internet bill they didn’t sign up for.

Jeanne Click: “I feel good about the situation, the outcome. I can live my life.”

Howard says if you do have a limited plan, be careful not to go over because it gets expensive fast!

You can always set the app on your phone to warn you if you’re getting close.

Got a problem and need a hand – here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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