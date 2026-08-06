A South Florida woman earns her living entertaining others. She dresses up and performs hits from the past. When one venue stopped paying her, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Felicia Alnor has been singing for most of her life.

Felicia Alnor: “Well, I’ve always been performing since I was young.”

Her closet is full of costumes.

Felicia Alnor (showing different clothes): “My Patsy Cline. My Marilyns.”

She performs at parties, events and one of her favorites, assisted living facilities, where she entertains residents.

Felicia Alnor: “And it makes them remember a time when they were young.”

She says her Patsy Cline tribute is always a hit.

Felicia Alnor: “They sing along with me, and they know the lyrics, and it really does kind of exercise the memory.”

But one of the places where she performs regularly stopped paying her. Felicia says she hasn’t received a check since January.

Felicia Alnor: “And I’ve reached out to them several times, sometimes with no answer.”

When they did answer, she says it was vague.

Felicia Alnor: “‘OK, we’ll get to it.'”

Felicia says there was always an excuse.

Felicia Alnor: “‘There’s a new activities director; give them the bill.'”

And she says it went on like this for months.

Felicia Alnor: “So it was constantly a shuffle of responsibility.”

They owed her more than a thousand dollars. Felicia was ready to quit.

Felicia Alnor: “At this point I have no desire to come back out and work for a facility that’s not paying me.”

And that’s when she thought of Help Me Howard.

Felicia Alnor: “He sticks up for the little guy all the time, and I feel like I’m the little guy that needs that extra push right now.”

Howard, she’s singing her heart out, and these costumes aren’t cheap.

Howard Finkelstein: “If Felicia was an employee, she could contact the county’s wage theft division and they would help her. But since she is an independent contractor, her only recourse is to sue in small claims court. And in this case, she should prevail.”

When we reached out to the facility, we didn’t hear anything. But Felicia finally did.

Felicia Alnor: “I got $900.”

Plus a promise to pay the rest.

Felicia Alnor: “The thing that’s really sad is that it’s the residents that actually are the ones that suffered.”

Now she’s back on stage doing what she loves.

Felicia Alnor: “I just want to be paid for what I do and make people happy.”

She’s good and those residents enjoy watching her.

If you are forced to go to small claims court, Howard says you don’t need a lawyer, you can do it yourself.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7 News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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