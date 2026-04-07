Selling your home can be emotional, particularly when it holds decades of memories. When a South Florida man sold his, his old insurance company kept charging him. After trying to fix it on his own, he turned to Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Eugene Boykins Jr. spent 30 years building a life inside his Miami Gardens home. Over that time his family filled it with joy and heartache too.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “I raised my children there. My wife died in it … Great memories.”

But rising costs eventually forced a tough decision.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “I downsized plus the mortgage was getting so high. So I sold it.”

Just over a year ago, he downsized and moved into a rental. Adjusting to a simpler life on a fixed income. Looking back through old photos the emotions come right back.

Interviewer: “So you did have a lot of great memories there.”

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “Yeah.”

Interviewer: “And you don’t miss it?”

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “No because my wife’s not there so I don’t miss it.”

While his living situation changed, something else remained: charges tied to his old home.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “I sold the house 13 months ago and I’m still paying insurance on it.”

He says $600 a month kept coming out of his bank account. The company who insured his home was still charging him.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “I mean it’s just like me throwing my money up in the air, they just take it and I ain’t get nothing for it. I don’t feel I should be paying insurance on a house I don’t live in.”

He called to cancel his policy when he sold the home, but the withdrawals continued for over a year. And by the time he caught it thousands were gone. He contacted the insurance company but says he was told refunds would only go back a few months.

That’s when he called Help Me Howard.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “I thought maybe you could help me get my money back.”

Howard, the insurance company was billing him for a home he no longer owned, can they avoid a full refund?

Howard Finkelstein: “No, you don’t have to pay insurance on a home you no longer own. However, it is important to cancel the policy the correct way. It needs to be in writing to avoid a situation like this. In some cases, even if you don’t cancel properly, you can still get that money back.”

We contacted the insurance company and mailed to them a letter on Eugene’s behalf.

A few weeks later, the charges stopped and a full refund arrived in the mail.

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “It was the most beautiful thing ever. I received my money like I talked to the lady in charge. She sent both checks to me.”

Eugene Boykins Jr.: “Help Me Howard is the one to call.”

Howard says if you do cancel something by phone, make sure you get confirmation in writing. Ask them to send an email or letter or even a text.

And follow up if you don’t get it.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to reach us below. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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