WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are battling a grass fire that sparked along Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured flames from a distance in what officials are calling the “Highway 41 Fire,” just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the blaze was discovered about five miles west of Krome Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

The fire has burned around 450 acres and is 0% contained, officials. Since the flames ignited on federal land, it is being taken care of by the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause is still undetermined, and it’s unclear whether any structures are being impacted.

Driving in the area may not notice any impacts in terms of visibility along Tamiami Trail, but that could change as the day goes on.

7News has reached out to officials for more information on this grass fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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