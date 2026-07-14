For years, a South Florida man has prepared barbecue and sold it from his food truck. But when he was having a hard time getting paid after a recent event, his small business started to suffer. So he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Gregory George knew at an early age he wanted to make a living cooking food someday.

Gregory George: “Started cooking at 5 years old.”

So when he retired from his job as a bus driver, he used his life savings and bought a food truck.

Gregory George: “I had $12,500 in my pocket. I dropped it on the table. I said, ‘This is my truck. I’ll be back tomorrow with the rest.'”

And he was. Three Island G’s was rolling—a food truck serving fall-off-the-bone barbecue.

Gregory George: “I’m able to visualize something and make it happen and bring joy to people as they taste and enjoy what I cook.”

And that’s exactly what Gregory was doing at a recent event hosted by a South Florida city.

Gregory George: “They were having an event for Cinco de Mayo, and they wanted me to come out and feed 150 employees.”

He was offered $2,200, and he took the job.

Gregory George: “And at the end of the event, I was asking about payment, and that’s when we started getting the runaround.”

That went on for nearly two months.

Gregory George: “It’s now day 51 since the invoice has been sent, and I haven’t been paid, so credit card payments are behind, rent payments are behind, car payments are behind.”

When you’re a small business operating on a tight budget, every dollar counts.

Gregory says it’s hard to get ready for the next gig when you haven’t been paid for the last one.

Gregory George: “It would be great if I had another job and I was doing this as a hobby, but this is my business, this is what I do 365 days a year.”

Howard, slow-cooked barbecue is what makes the meat taste so good. Slow-cooked payment doesn’t taste very good at all.

Howard Finkelstein: “This is a simple breach of contract. Gregory was hired to prepare and cook food for a group of people. He did the job, and accordingly, the city must pay him. Now, not later.”

We emailed the city, who thanked us for reaching out and then…

Gregory George: “Lo and behold, 24 hours later, I got a phone call that my money was ready, and I could come pick it up.”

Now, Gregory can start getting ready for his next job. It takes him a long time to prepare food this good. Getting paid for the work shouldn’t.

Gregory George: “Fifty-two days and Help Me Howard got it done in 24 hours.”

Which is about how long Gregory smokes his brisket!

Sometimes, when you’re dealing with a local government, it can be about getting in touch with the right person on the phone. Glad we were able to do so.

Hey, got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.