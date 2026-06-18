A South Florida pet sitter spent nearly a week taking care of a client’s two dogs, only to have them return and not pay her. It was a lot of money for a single mother. So she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Kara Hazelton has been running her pet-sitter business for 20 years, an idea she came up with after leaving her own pets for an extended period.

Kara Hazelton: “A long time ago, we boarded our dogs in a facility for two weeks, and they were so stressed when we got back.”

She saw a need – and started a business: “Fur Get Me Not Pet Sitting.”

Kara Hazelton: “I figured that pets are more comfortable in their own environment, so I started it that way.”

She’s got her regular clients – and by word of mouth, she’s been adding customers to fill the calendar.

Kara Hazelton: “My dailies, I have about six to seven and then some vacations, people go out of town, I stay overnight at their home.”

Last month, she took one of those overnight jobs. It was for nearly a week, and she was going to be paid several hundred dollars.

Kara Hazelton: “They went away for six nights out of town, and I stayed at their home. I slept over, I walked their dogs four times a day, took great care of them.”

But while she was there, the toilet leaked.

Kara Hazelton: “Shut the water off. There was a little water around the toilet. I put towels down, I called the owner, they said it was fine, it happens.”

But when they got home, Kara says they decided not to pay her because of the leak.

Kara Hazelton: “She said, ‘Not happening.’ She said, ‘We decided we’re not going to pay you.’ Just like that.”

Kara was out of a lot of money.

Kara Hazelton: “This is my only source of income. I’m a single mom to my 2-year-old. It really hurt me financially.”

Out of options, she called us.

Kara Hazelton: “I trusted them. It’s been two years since I’ve known them. They knew my son. We’re friendly toward each other. I didn’t expect this.”

Howard, she took good care of their pets. Can they avoid paying for a leaky toilet?

Howard Finkelstein: “No. She did what she was hired to do, kept the dogs safe and cared for, and so she is entitled to be paid in full. And she is not responsible for damages caused by a leaky toilet unless they can prove she was somehow negligent and did something that caused the leak.”

We spoke with the owners of the dogs Kara cared for, and they sent her $300. Not as much as Kara believes she was owed, but she accepted the payment and is ready to move on.

Kara Hazelton: “I just wanted to thank everyone at Channel 7 and Help Me Howard for helping me receive the money.”

Kara says she has a new policy from now on: she’s asking clients to pay up front.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here is how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard, I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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