It’s been five years since stimulus checks were sent to millions of Americans during the COVID pandemic. One South Florida woman has been trying all this time to access her funds. Recently diagnosed with cancer, she needs the money now more than ever. She turned to Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Theresa Polanis has been through a lot in the last 10 years. She lost her husband.

Theresa Polanis: “He was just a great guy; We brought out the best in each other.”

Then her son a few years later.

Theresa Polanis: “He was wonderful, he was my only child.”

And just recently, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Theresa Polanis: “I cannot get a break.”

Smack in the middle of those tough 10 years, Covid hit and the pandemic. Like millions of others, Theresa did catch a bit of break, in the form of stimulus checks.

Theresa Polanis: “The first check came in the mail, no problem.”

But the second and third never showed up.

Theresa Polanis: “I thought it was stolen because you were seeing it in the news almost everyday.”

She called police to file a report. More than a year later, the officer found her money.

Theresa Polanis: “She got back to me about a year-and-a-half later that it was in my CashApp account, which I had totally forgotten about.”

She tried to get CashApp to release her money, but has not been able to since 2021.

Theresa Polanis: “They all say the same thing, they’re also promising, ‘Oh, no problem. We can do a one-time transfer.'”

Phone calls, e-mails, then finally, they told her.

Theresa Polanis: “Basically your case is closed, there’s nothing else we can do.”

And that’s when Theresa called us.

Theresa Polanis: “It’s my money and I need it, and I certainly need it now.”

Howard, it’s her money. What does she need to do to prove it?

Howard Finkelstein: “It’s a matter of confirming her identity. She has to prove she’s the person the money was sent to with her driver’s license or a government issued ID. And remember, it can take several phone calls, but you have to persevere until you get the right person on the phone.”

We called CashApp and they told us while they couldn’t comment, they’d look into Theresa’s situation. Just a few days later, she had her money.

Theresa Polanis: “Without Help Me Howard and you three, I’d still be waiting for it.”

Finally, Theresa caught a break.

Theresa Polanis: “I’m just very grateful to all three of you and Help Me Howard, and I hope that someday I can pay it forward.”

Howard says persistence is the key. It was Theresa’s money all along and she never quit fighting for it.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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