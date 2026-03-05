You might remember the South Florida couple who noticed their neighbor had cameras pointed into their backyard. They say it was an invasion of their privacy. So they took him to court, and the judge agreed. Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer has the update.

Yvonne Gonzalez and her fiancé Joshua Abreu love their backyard. It’s their happy place.

Joshua Abreu: “I deal with a lot of stress. I like to come home, I like to go in my backyard. We have a TV. We have it set up so we can go outside and relax.”

Then last summer, they noticed their neighbor had installed cameras, and they were pointing into their yard.

Yvonne Gonzalez: “We don’t want to be watched when we go out there with my coffee and my bathrobe on.”

Their neighbor, Allan Souza, had put up six cameras, and every time Yvonne went outside, she says she was being recorded.

Yvonne Gonzalez: “If my eyes can see that camera, that camera can see me.”

Yvonne felt like she was being watched even inside her house.

Yvonne Gonzalez: “If I have the windows open or if there’s lights on, he can zoom in with above fence level cameras right into the window.”

They tried to block his view, but their neighbor just climbed higher.

Yvonne Gonzalez: “I feel so violated, my privacy. I feel so creeped out.”

They decided to take legal action. They took Souza to court, where they were granted a restraining order.

When police say he violated it, Souza was arrested. They took him to court again. This time asking the judge to order the cameras be removed, which she did.

Yvonne Gonzalez: “The judge was able to see clearly that it was true. That it wasn’t something made up or a neighbor’s feud, but stalking.”

Howard, it’s a victory for Yvonne and her fiancé.

Howard Finkelstein: “Good for Yvonne! The judge agreed with her and took the right actions by ordering the cameras be removed and restored her privacy.”

Her attorney says the cameras tell this story.

Robert Malove, attorney: “A picture never lies. It’s worth a thousand words.”

Now he hopes everyone can move forward.

Robert Malove: “Hopefully, he has some insight and remorse about what he’s done and cleans up his act. We wish him well.”

The judge also ordered the neighbor to undergo a psychological evaluation and take an anger management course.

Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer

