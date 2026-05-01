Generations of families have been educated at a Miami Shores Catholic School. Now, there’s a bit of celebrating going on for all those years of good work. Courtney Allen takes a look back at the school’s storied history in this 7Spotlight.

Seventy-five years ago, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish broke ground on a new school. It was run by the Dominican sisters. 1960 grad Marty Mennes credits their teaching with giving him tools for life.

Marty Mennes, Class of 1960: “The ethical background which they gave me, the discipline which they taught, they were very dedicated. Of course, their whole life was built towards teaching the students.”

In 1981, the sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary took over administration. Sister Nancy Kindelan, who graduated from St. Rose in the 70’s, has fond memories of her time as principal.

Sister Nancy Kindelan, former principal: “It’s just such a special place. You know Miami Shores is a special place. The surrounding area is a special place, but I think St. Rose Lima is the heart of that area.”

Former teacher and Vice Principal Celine Zigmont says working along the sisters was inspirational.

Celine Zigmont, former teacher: “They were present for everything, you know. I mean, every meeting, every event, you, inside, outside.”

St. Rose of Lima has the distinction of being one of the few Catholic schools to twice receive the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award for Excellence in Education.

Celine Zigmont: “I was able to go to Washington to receive the medal.”

The school has a long history of making improvements. Moving forward and growing. Over the years, more classrooms were added, and there have been repeated upgrades to keep up with the latest technology.

Dr. Stephen Brown, principal: “In its foundation, I believe we’re still the same that we were 75 years ago. However, academically we have evolved into the 21st Century, bringing in all aspects of modern teaching.”

Parents appreciate the dedication to the “whole student,” which is why generations of families have chosen St. Rose.

Marty Mennes: “My parents sent all their children here. They’ve had grandchildren here, and now they have great-grandchildren here.”

The Stead family is also on its third generation of St Rose of Lima students.

Mark Stead, Class of 1965: “I grew up in Miami Shores. We wanted to live in Miami Shores, and since I went to St. Rose, I’d like to have my children go to St. Rose.”

His three children still love looking through their old yearbooks, remembering their time at St. Rose of Lima. And last weekend, generations of students gathered together to celebrate the past and future of their school.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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