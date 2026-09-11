A South Florida organization is finding creative ways to mentor students and spread awareness about an important cause at the same time. 7’s Courtney Allen has more in this 7Spotlight.

The learning doesn’t stop when class is over for these Broward teens.

When they’re not in school, they’re on stage, and at the keyboard, hard at work creating their own movie.

They are members of a mentoring organization called “Whoa-Mentoring Works.”

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill: “We don’t do the normal mentoring that you think of when you think about mentoring. We provide mentorship just through our daily day-to-day, our workshops, everything is mentoring that way.”

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill founded the organization in 2020.

She says the name may sound strange, but it’s meant to stop someone in their tracks and have them pay attention.

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill: “The word ‘whoa’ means to pause, to step back, stop, right? So ‘whoa’ for the youth, to me, is for them to take that moment, that split second, to think about how they can create that impact, how they can be a leader.”

“Whoa-Mentoring Works” offers programs for children and teens, both inside and outside the classroom.

These days, they’re hoping to make an impact in a creative way, by blending mentoring with technology.

Celiana Charles: “There’s a strong community in here. We all help each other. We all learn with each other, from each other, and I think all of our bond is really strong together.”

Celiana Charles and her friends are part of the organization’s new film production academy.

They have been hard at work on their first major project and they hope it’s one that draws in viewers of all ages.

Celiana Charles: “It brings awareness to drugs and, especially, fentanyl use.”

The film is called “Laced: When The Music Stops.”

It’s meant to teach children and teens about the dangers of opioid and fentanyl use, and its growing rise in the state.

The project was more than just making an informational movie — it’s also an opportunity for the teens to learn and express themselves in a creative way.

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill: “Because we’re not just giving you a script and putting you on stage, or we’re not just talking at you, curriculum and lecturing you — we’re providing you with a space for development and it’s fun.”

Being a part of the academy has inspired Bryce Davis to pursue a career in film production.

Bryce Davis: “I’m going to college to become a film director so this was a very eye-opening experience, seeing all the equipment, all the different takes and all the different angles.”

Dr. Kymrae says the academy shows students how a real production site operates.

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill: “The production process was a production process. It was a lot fun, but it was a lot work. Many, many hours of work. Many hours of filming, a lot of OT of filming.”

The academy does more than just get students interested in filmmaking. It also helps shape them into future leaders.

Dr. Kymrae Mizell-Hill: “I would say that everyone has the ability to be a leader, an emergent leader. You can be a leader in your group of friends, you can be a leader in your school, sign up for things, be a part of things, join things where you can learn how to not only lead, but be a team player.”

For Dr. Kymrae and her students — this program is just the beginning of what’s possible.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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