A South Florida mother is turning an idea for a better baby onesie into a growing mission to help children around the world. 7’s Heather Walker shows us in our 7Spotlight.

It started with a simple idea: how to get a baby dressed a little easier.

Griselle Millman: “It was very hard to become a mom and it was very hard to do the diaper changes in the middle of the night so we thought there has to be a better way.”

Shortly after Griselle Millman’s daughter, Maxine, was born so too was the idea for her version of a magnetic onesie.

Griselle Millman: “Magnets beat snaps and zippers any day.”

She could now change the baby with one hand.

Griselle Millman: “We were really trying to solve our own problem. We also wanted to be able to dress Maxine in beautiful clothes.”

Griselle went to school for art and decided to create her own clothing designs.

Heather: “All of these drawings, these are amazing. You do all of this?”

Griselle Millman: “Thank you. Yeah, and this is my favorite, the little astronauts playing around in space.”

This whole business blossomed when she was pregnant with her daughter and put on bed rest.

What started as a creative outlet turned into a full-time job.

Griselle Millman: “I never thought I would run a business in my life.”

Her daughter is now 2 and still models for the business but, just as her daughter has grown, so has Griselle’s mission.

Griselle Millman: “Now the reason is not only my daughter, but other children as well.”

Last December, she had extra inventory.

Griselle Millman: “We had inventory that we could not sell and, instead of getting rid of it, we decided we wanted to help kids.”

She packed up the onesies and sent them to a charity in Colombia — just in time for Christmas.

Griselle Millman: “I tear up a little every time I think about it. It was one of my favorite moments of creating all of this. I never thought this could be an avenue to do something like that.”

Since then, she has added another Colombian charity to her donations.

Griselle Millman: “When I found out about them, I was just so impressed and I really wanted to help and contribute in any way I could.”

In less than a year, the company has sent roughly 300 onesies. Both charities and their children survived the recent earthquake, but these clothes are needed now more than ever.

Griselle Millman: “It makes me feel good, yeah, but it makes me feel also like I need to do more. So I’m hoping that our business can continue growing so that we can continue giving.”

She is now getting ready to send a shipment to a group in Venezuela.

Griselle Millman: “There is a total of 150 onesies that are ready to go. Our company is small but we can still make a little impact or a little help.”

One tiny outfit making a big difference in children’s lives.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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