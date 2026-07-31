A Fort Lauderdale professional race car driver thought his career may be over when he was diagnosed with cancer. But his doctor, who also races, helped get him back on the track. Courtney Allen has this 7Spotlight.

The sound of a race car’s engine can be deafening.

But everything falls quiet when 39-year-old Jordan Bupp is behind the wheel.

Jordan Bupp: “I have never been more at peace in my entire life than when I am in that car.”

Jordan’s love for race car driving started at a young age. The Fort Lauderdale native grew up around the race track.

That’s because his dad, Kenny, was a race car driver.

Kenny got Jordan a go-cart for Christmas when he was 6 years old.

Kenny Bupp: “Well it turned out, not only was he interested in it, but he is really good.”

Jordan’s talent led to him becoming a professional race car driver, but he hit major speed bumps just as his career was taking off.

Jordan Bupp: “As I started to really get my pinnacle of opportunities and winning and things like that is when it all came crashing down.”

At just 26-years-old, Jordan was diagnosed with kidney failure, and then later — cancer.

He ended up here at Cleveland Clinic in Weston — where a familiar sound filled the hallways.

Dr. Kevin Stadtlander: “He heard me looking at a race car video on my phone. He said, ‘I remember — I know that sound.'”

Dr. Kevin Stadtlander is also a race car driver and knew Jordan and his dad from the track years ago.

They reconnected at Cleveland Clinic — and Dr. Stadtlander came up with a specialized treatment to make sure Jordan could keep pursuing his passion.

Dr. Kevin Stadtlander: “He needed a port placement for chemotherapy. We put the port in the chest wall surgically, and when I did that for him, I said ‘We got to make this such that it is not going to interfere with the race car belts or safety harnesses.'”

Just weeks after that port was removed, Jordan went on to place sixth at the Nashville Grand Prix — while still recovering from chemo.

Jordan Bupp: “I could have won, but finishing sixth felt like a complete win in my book after everything I had been through in the year, you know?”

Today — the cancer survivor says he feels better than ever.

He’s won multiple races this season — and is currently leading the Trans Am GT1 championship.

Now, his two young children are also picking up on his love of racing.

We were there for the moment his son, Austin, smiled from ear to ear as he sat in the family go-cart for the first time.

Courtney: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Austin: “Race car driver.”

Courtney: “Do you want to be like your daddy and grandpa?”

Austin: “Yeah.”

It’s a full circle moment that Jordan is happy he is finally healthy for.

Jordan Bupp: “And now I know why my dad was so eager to do it, because I am starting to feel those feelings.”

Jordan says his family has been his number one motivation to keep pushing to get back to living life in the fast lane.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

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