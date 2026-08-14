A South Florida attorney is taking his talents beyond the courtroom to one of the most unique music performances in the world. Heather Walker shines the 7Spotlight on a lawyer rocking the stage.

The daily work of South Florida attorney William R. Scherer is pretty serious.

William R. Scherer III: “We’re mostly a commercial litigation firm.”

He followed his father’s footsteps and joined the family law firm, Conrad & Scherer Trial Lawyers, in Fort Lauderdale.

William R. Scherer III: “Both of my parents said, encouraged me, ‘Do whatever you want, as long as you get a law degree.'”

He checked that box. But something kept pulling him toward a love he had since childhood — music.

William R. Scherer III: “I was in the law school library, really tired of reading the law book and then got distracted and started writing songs.”

William performed in bands all through college and law school. Until — it suddenly stopped.

William R. Scherer III: “It’s hard to be a full-time musician and a full-time lawyer at the same time. There are not enough hours in the day.”

So he compromised, adding entertainment law to his firm. But there was still something missing, until:

William R. Scherer III: “I had heard about this organization through YouTube, I’ve seen some videos of the thousand musicians playing together and thought it was pretty cool.”

It’s called ROCKIN’1000, a massive global organization where 1,000 musicians take over a stadium to play in perfect unison, Sharing the stage with major stars like Courtney Love and Foo Fighters.

Fabio Zaffagnini: “We generally recruit non-professional musicians; they have to sign up to our website and pass an online audition.”

Fabio Zaffagnini is the CEO of ROCKIN’1000, which is based in Italy.

William had to prove that his musical skills were just as sharp as his legal chops.

And he did — landing a spot in the “world’s largest rock band.”

This time, the headliner was Grammy Award-winning musician, Harry Connick, Jr.

William R. Scherer III: “He gave us a wonderful introduction after he had performed and he did a couple of verses of our first song and then said ‘I’m going to turn it over to y’all.'”

William will never forget performing in front of 30,000 fans in the Superdome in New Orleans. He’s so glad he took a chance on the audition and encourages others with musical dreams to reach for the high notes.

William R. Scherer III: “If you haven’t done something on a really grand scale, you ever get the opportunity to do a ROCKIN’1000 show, I highly recommend it. You won’t regret it.”

His career in law continues to keep him busy, but his passion for music isn’t going anywhere.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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