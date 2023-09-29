(WSVN) - The playoff push continues for the Miami Marlins, and helping lead the charge are two South Florida women who are on a mission to make baseball a sport for everybody. Karen Hensel has today’s 7Spotlight.

“If you can see it, you can be it.”

Members of the Miami Marlins are sharing that message with some of baseball’s youngest fans, especially the girls.

Miami Marlins President Caroline O’Connor and general manager Kim Ng are the only all-female executive team in professional sports.

Kim Ng, Miami Marlins general manager: “Very humbling. Very humbling when I sit back and think about it.”

Kim was hired as the Marlins’ general manager in 2020, making her the first woman to ever serve as a GM in Major League Baseball. The team made history again when Caroline was promoted to president of business operations. She is only the second woman in the league’s history to reach that position.

Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins president: “It’s a privilege to have this role and have the platform that comes with it.”

Reaching the top ranks didn’t come easy for the two women. They both grew up with a love of baseball, but knew pursuing careers in the sport would be tough.

Kim Ng: “I never really had women to look to. Watching the young women and young girls and, you know, knowing that this is now a possibility for them.”

Women hold less than a third of the front office positions in Major League Baseball.

Kim and Caroline see their time with the Marlins as a way to help change those numbers.

Caroline O’Connor: “We’re one of the first teams to step up to participate in the league’s initiatives around diversity.”

The team has been holding special events geared toward women.

Kim Ng: “For those of you who this is your first time to loanDepot Park, welcome!”

The Women’s Empowerment Night at a recent game was all about networking. Everyone had a chance to meet with some of South Florida’s female CEOs and business leaders, and hear their stories of overcoming adversity.

Kim Ng: “That was a lot of fun and a lot of energy and a lot of great ideas, and really, you know, incredible, you know, empowered women with great resumes. And I think it really shows the power of what we’re trying to do here.”

And it’s that power that’s really scoring a homerun.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

