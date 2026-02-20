An iconic South Florida landmark is celebrating a milestone moment, and creating a special gift for the person who helped bring it to life 40 years ago. Heather Walker explains in this 7Spotlight.

Miami City Ballet is gearing up for a big celebration but before the party begins, a few finishing touches are being made.

Adrienne Carter: “We’re rehearsing all day, every day.”

Dancers are making sure everything is on point for this year’s winter performance. But this one will be a little different.

Adrienne Carter: “It’s always very exciting to be part of a new creation.”

This weekend, the Miami City Ballet will perform “Into the Magic City.” Artistic director Gonzalo Garcia said it will celebrate the company’s 40-year history, as well as set a new course for the future.

Gonzalo Garcia: “This year is about celebrating the past and the future, and next year’s will be about being bold and ambitious and bringing a new chapter to life.”

The first two acts of this year’s performance are two classic ballets, called “Serenade” and “Tarantella.” The third is a new creation dedicated to the person who brought Miami City Ballet to life decades ago.

It’s called “Roses From the South – Three Waltzes For Toby,” a world premier honoring the founder of Miami City Ballet, Toby Lerner Ansin.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “Well, it makes me very, very happy, and dance is the joy of life, as been said.”

Toby has had a love for ballet ever since she was a child.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “From the time I put my hand on the barre, I just fell in love with ballet and had a passion, and I grew up wanting to be a ballerina.”

However, she said her dreams of being a prima ballerina didn’t exactly pan out.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “At the age of 13 and 14, I realized I looked like a limping giraffe, and I better go to college! But I studied ballet as a hobby ’til I was 40.”

Even though Toby left the stage, she never turned her back on her love of dance. She found other ways to get involved, and in 1985, she founded Miami City Ballet.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “It was a combined effort of so many people in this community.”

Thanks to Toby’s hard work, Miami City Ballet has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Now, she is celebrating the company’s 40-year anniversary, and her 85th birthday.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “I think 85 is a really big number. I told my family the only thing I wanted for my birthday was a birthday ballet. We decided to ask this brilliant choreographer, Alexei Ratmansky, who is really considered probably the greatest living choreographer, if he would do a birthday ballet, and he said yes.”

Dancers have spent weeks learning every step, every twirl and every leap. Now they’re ready to grace the stage and bring his new creation to life.

It’s their way of throwing a big birthday bash for Toby in the best way they know how: through dance!

Adrienne Carter: “It really does feel like a birthday party to me. All the more special to be part of something that’s to celebrate Toby, who’s done so much for us and for the arts in Miami in general, but especially all of us at Miami City Ballet.”

Toby is excited to see her vision come to life. It’s a way for her to fulfill her own longtime ballet dreams.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “Sometimes I envision myself up on the stage dancing! So it’s something that’s wonderful to have as a present from the family.”

It’s also a wonderful way to support the arts and create a legacy to inspire future dancers for years to come.

Heather Walker, 7News.

“Roses From the South – Three Waltzes for Toby” is sponsored by the Ansin Family Foundation. “Into the Magic City” runs this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

