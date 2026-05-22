(WSVN) - A longstanding South Florida fishing tournament is celebrating its 40th year this summer. The more anglers who sign up, the more the community gets back. Courtney Allen has this 7Spotlight.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan White is getting her rods ready for a fishing tournament she’s grown up competing in.

Jordan White: “I think I was 6 when I first won the top Pee Wee.”

This year, Jordan’s defending her title of top female angler in the Ladies’ Annual Fish-Off Tournament in Pompano Beach.

She’s got some stiff competition, including her mom.

Nikki White: “The screaming has actually mellowed over the years.”

Jordan White: “Booty bumping each other off.”

Jordan’s mom and both grandmas have all competed as well.

In one of South Florida’s longest-running ladies-only saltwater fishing tournaments that began in 1986.

Jordan White: “We have had three generations on the boat, like my grandmas have fished with us.”

This year, the tournament is hoping to see 180 women and girls on the water for its 40th annual fish-off.

Sixteen-year-old angler Kira Sapp says she’s ready to go.

Kira Sapp: “I like that all of the girls get a chance to shine, and we get our spotlight. It’s kind of like a fun girls’ trip, you know?”

In a male-dominated industry, tournament president Nicole Zapetis says the Ladies’ Fish-Off helps build the local female angler community and increase access to the sport.

Nicole Zapetis: “I want those girls to fish. I want them to feel comfortable to fish. If you don’t have a boat, we want to get you on a boat, we want to get you to fish. So for me, I think, I just want those girls to be able to fish and not be shy.”

Not only does the tournament showcase women’s fishing talents, the event has raised more than half a million dollars over the years for local charities and that’s no fish tale. The Billfish Foundation uses it’s donations to tag and track fish.

Ellen Peel, Billfish Foundation president: “It is so good to see tournaments working for the good of the fish and people.”

Foundation president Ellen Peel shows us the satellite track of a blue marlin online.

Ellen Peel: “This is really hugely exciting that now you can follow the fish.”

The Ladies’ Fish-Off also raises money for FLITE Center, a non-profit that helps young people aging out of foster care.

Kristina Dasilva, FLITE Center CEO: “It makes a huge difference in the lives of our kids, wanting to know that they are supported, and having groups that are out there beyond foundations and beyond those grants that we get to support them, we got individuals who are out in the community who really, really care, and so it’s just one more level of support for our young people to help them on their paths to success.”

The anglers are also hoping for success.

Jordan White: “There will be a little, it’ll be a little bit of friendly competition.”

Nikki White: “Friendly competition.”

In next month’s Ladies Fish Off, Courtney Allen, 7News.

The tournament starts June 4. If you’d like to participate or sponsor the tournament, click here.

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