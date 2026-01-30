For people with chronic illnesses, food can be just as important as medicine. One local food pantry is handing out more than groceries. It’s offering care and compassion. Heather Walker shows us how in tonight’s 7 spotlight.

We all know the price of groceries has gone up — and if you are living with a chronic illness, it can be hard to keep your fridge full.

Janice Robinson: “It really helps because I’m here now because my refrigerator is low, very low.”

Janice Robinson is living on a fixed income and has to spend her money on medication. So she was excited when she found Poverello Food Pantry in Wilton Manors.

Janice Robinson: “I love it. I don’t know what I would do sometimes if it wasn’t for Poverello.”

Heather Walker: “It’s better than a grocery store.”

Janice Robinson: “Yes, better! Wayyy better!”

This isn’t your average food pantry.

Thomas Pietrogallo, Poverello CEO: “Over here is where they pick up their order. So just like you order and may get your groceries delivered at home, that’s what happens with people here.”

You can order online or in person.

Thomas Pietrogallo: “Let’s say they don’t like the look of a tomato, then they make that choice to say, ‘Listen, can I get something else instead?’ Or ‘I wanted bananas that were more ripe or less ripe.'”

Heather Walker: “It’s really customized.”

Thomas Pietrogallo: “It’s customized. It’s what the person wants.”

You can pick up the groceries or get them delivered to your car or home. And it’s not just dry goods – it’s a full-service grocery store.

Thomas Pietrogallo: “Soft shell crab, mussels, scallops. Lots of fish choices.”

Heather Walker: “You have it all!”

Thomas Pietrogallo: “Yeah, we have a lot. We consider making sure that we would give people what we would eat.”

Janice and the other 3,000 clients work with nutritionists to make sure everything they order is helping their health.

Heather Walker: “Have you seen your health improve?”

Janice Robinson: “Yes, I haven’t had any problems.”

There are also nurse practitioners and staff to help get their medications.

Heather Walker: “What would you do without this?”

Janice Robinson: “Girl, I don’t know.”

Thomas Pietrogallo: “This is a real lifeline for people who have been sick in the community.”

All of these benefits are free for people with chronic illnesses thanks to grants, donations, and volunteers.

Thomas Pietrogallo: “This is where the magic happens, where our generous volunteers go ahead and put the orders together.”

A community of people working together to care for their neighbors.

Janice Robinson: “Here at Poverello, you feel love and care about.”

Heather Walker: “Sometimes that’s the best medicine.”

Janice Robinson: “That’s the best medicine!”

Food for the body and compassion for the soul — is just what the doctor ordered.

Heather Walker, 7News.

