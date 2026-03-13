Getting a job out of school can be hard — even tougher for students with disabilities. A new coffee shop aims to change that — one espresso at a time. Courtney Allen shows us in this 7Spotlight.

Peter Bradford is serving up smiles on a Tuesday morning.

Customer talking to Peter: “Thank you very much, Peter.”

The 21-year-old works at No Limits Coffee Shop. The new business in Southwest Miami-Dade employs people with disabilities.

Peter Bradford, works at No Limits Coffee Shop: “I am happy, supportive, everybody coming to the restaurant.”

The idea for the coffee shop began here — at Great Heights Academy — a private school for students with special needs.

As the school’s first graduation neared in 2022, Principal Khia Lopez realized there weren’t many jobs out there for adults with disabilities.

Khia Lopez, owner: “It hurt because all of these years of pushing them to read and write, and clean up after yourself, and do all of these tasks, and when you graduate, it’s like, ‘Alright, too bad. The world has nothing for you.'”

Khia decided to do something about it. She started training students on customer service skills.

They began working on coffee carts set up in the school and at the local library, and then, around seven months ago, she finally opened the doors to No Limits.

Children, Khia’s known for years as students, now became her employees.

Khia Lopez: “I love them. I love them and am so proud of them.”

Khia says she’s now hired 12 former students and three other people with special needs in the community.

She says they get to work early, stay late, and even argue over who gets to bring the food out and clear the tables.

Peter Bradford: “I want everybody to be happy and say, ‘ Wow, this guy works so hard, and this guy makes so much money.”

Govi Maser also works here. Her mom says she’s very social, so this job is the perfect fit for her.

Gina Maser, Govi’s mom: “She feels like she is contributing. She gets the same opportunity as someone else graduating.”

Their hard work is getting noticed by customers.

Cari Delvalle, customer: “All the staff is wonderful, everyone is terrific.”

Michael Messer, customer: “A lot of people coming up to me, nice selection of menus, and the food was very good.”

Despite rave reviews, Khia says they haven’t had enough business yet to break even.

Khia Lopez: “We are giving it a year. We are working hard and trying hard.”

They’re using social media to get the word out by having guests — including us — do videos.

And No Limits was even invited to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival last month!

Khia Lopez: “The organizer who started the South Beach Wine and Food Festival said staff has never touched him as much as our staff. He wants to start making SOBEWFF more inclusive.”

Whatever the future holds for No Limits, Khia is making sure her students at Great Heights Academy are set up for success — bringing them into the coffee shop to train on workplace skills.

Khia Lopez (teaching the students): “The apron is not allowed to go in the…?”

Employee: “Bathroom.”

Khia Lopez: “Good job. That’s my girl.”

For Peter, no limits are home.

Peter Bradford works at No Limits Coffee Shop: “This will be my forever job.”

A job brewing opportunity and purpose.

Courtney Allen, 7 News.

FOR MORE INFO:

No Limits Coffee Shop

13920 SW 47th St Suite 103, Miami, FL 33175

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.