MIAMI (WSVN) - F1 fans can join in on the fun at a family-friendly fan zone set up for Grand Prix weekend in Wynwood.

The Atlassian Williams Racing Organization is hosting its Miami Fan Zone all week as part of the Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace.

“F1, viva Miami,” said a male attendee.

Drivers will be making appearances throughout the week, and fans will get an up-close look at a full-size F1 show car.

Fans will also get the chance to replace real tires.

Open to the public, the fan zone is designed to showcase the excitement of Formula One with plenty to do during the all-day event.

“I love this event because it actually helps the real people from Miami that can’t afford to go to F1 to have a little bit of the party,” said a male attendee.

Fans attending the event share their experience.

“It’s a great venue. It’s a great city. Globally, it’s well-recognized. So I believe that the people will have a lot of good time here, a lot of good food, a lot of good people,” said a male attendee.

This is the third year for the event.

“Miami needed an excitement towards us. sports events and this is an event that brings a lot of opportunities and culture,” said a male attendee.

For some fans, it is their first time getting a taste of F1 in person.

“We wanted to see cars, the position, wanting to get something of the Formula One, you know, vibe,” said a female attendee.

The F1 Racing Fan Fest changed its hours for Sunday due to the race time being moved up to 1 PM.

Fan Fest will now open at 11 AM and close at the end of the Miami Grand Prix and podium ceremony.

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