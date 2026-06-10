MIAMI (WSVN) - Several places in South Florida will hold watch parties for fans can enjoy rooting so that their team during the FIFA World Cup.

One of those sits in the heart of Coral Gables: Fritz and Franz Bierhaus, a soccer institution for decades.

7News cameras captured soccer fans sitting inside enjoying their Wednesday afternoon.

“I think these three guys are already here to wait for the World Cup,” said owner Harald Neuweg.

The long-standing Austrian/German restaurant will become a global watch party for the next several weeks, showing matches for every game.

Neuweg said all 48 countries’ flags will initially be on display across the restaurant. As the games progress, soccer fans will take the flags down once the teams are eliminated, until only one is left standing.

“Once the teams are eliminated, then we’re going to go and cut the flags down,” said Neuweg.

Inside the Coral Gables restaurant, tables are already reserved for big matches.

Outside, however, the watch party space will look different this year compared to other years. The public plaza will not be used, following a dispute with city officials.

“The city is not allowing us to use the plaza,” said Neuweg.

However, fans can pack around outdoor tables with TVs lining the windows as every corner is built for the World Cup.

“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere, I get goosebumps just talking about it, this is where you wanna be,” said Neuweg.

In Wynwood, Grails Miami is turning the World Cup into a full experience.

“For the Colombia game, I have about 10 Colombian nationalists, they couldn’t get tickets to the game, they’re coming here,” said manager Lea Stevenson.

The unique sneaker-themed sports bar in the country will showcase every match.

“A projector out there, we always have a live DJ,” said Stevenson.

Additionally, a newly renovated space at Grails Miami called Spanglish just opened in time for the World Cup.

Restaurant staff said that if soccer fans can’t attend a match, they can at least take home a memory when they come to Grails. Souvenirs like a cleat or a World Cup trophy you can drink out of can be retrieved.

“Right here, you got the U.S. flag, so you can select any flag from the country of your choice,” said Stevenson. “This is our World Cup FIFA glass.”

At Manatial Market, the World Cup is personal.

“We actually live for it, every single goal, every single foul, every single corner kick, we feel like we’re inside the game,” said Camilo Salas.

The family-owned restaurant, owned by Colombian immigrants, opened 15 years ago, creating a place that feels like home.

What started as a place to host Copa America watch parties is now expanding for the World Cup, setting the tone for game day.

“We’re going to have live entertainment, just special activities throughout the match,” said Salas.

Meanwhile, Manolo, located in what’s known as Little Argentina in Miami Beach, is also getting in on the watch party fun.

The restaurant is filled with Argentine and Spanish food.

When Argentina takes the pitch, soccer fans can expect Manolo to be shoulder to shoulder with fans spilling out into the street, making the corner of Miami Beach feel like a slice of Buenos Aires.

If soccer fans want a preview of what that looks like, Copa America 2024 had the same energy that was on full display.

“The last is amazing, so we’re going to enjoy,” said an employee.

At Boteco in Miami, it’s clear who they’re rooting for in the World Cup as 7News cameras captured Brazilian flags hovering around the restaurant.

The Brazilian bar and restaurant is preparing for hundreds of fans.

The owner, Michael, mapped out game days, showing 7News how the restaurant will transform into a sea of yellow and green with wall-to-wall TVs live-streaming the soccer matches.

“I have all the TVs,” said Michael. “That’s the garden area, huge projectors.”

The country’s national cocktail, Caipirinhas, will bring the Brazilian flair.

“She’s making the Caipirinha right now,” said Michael.

Every place mentioned has reservations, especially for indoor seating, so soccer fans are advised to plan ahead.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7, starting on June 11.

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