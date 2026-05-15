MIAMI (WSVN) - To soccer fans, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is larger than life and now there’s a display that proves it.

A 20-foot-tall inflatable of the soccer hero will be standing outside of Nu Stadium, home of Inter Miami.

The inflatable went up on Friday to get fans excited about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins in June.

Other cities such as Atlanta, New York, and Dallas will also have the 20-foot Messi inflatables.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun and watch the matches on WSVN-7 starting in June.

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