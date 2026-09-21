MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - British luxury fashion label Vivienne Westwood was approved for a new flagship in Miami Beach.

Image renderings showed the fashion label’s signature giant pink sign and orb sculpture.

The store, which will be located on Collins Avenue, near Seventh Street, will also include offices and a bridal floor.

The opening date has not been announced yet. For more information, click here.

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