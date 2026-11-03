MIAMI (WSVN) - After almost a century of magic, a historic theater is passing the torch to new ownership.

Miami-Dade College has announced that Tower Theater Miami is once again operational and will be managed by the college’s Miami Film Festival.

It’s set to officially open to the public in January 2027.

The building will offer a space for community non-profits, filmmakers and artists in vibrant Little Havana.

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