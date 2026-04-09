FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rock the Ocean’s annual Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

The festival promises three days of jam-packed musical performances happening across three separate stages.

“Tortuga baby!” said an excited fan.

The Tortuga Music Festival partners with the Rock the Ocean foundation to raise awareness about marine conservation efforts.

The festival has helped raise more than $6 million through ticket sales and donations to support scientific research, education and ocean conservation initiatives.

For fans excited to tune in to some of the biggest country and rock singers, some of the talents expected to perform include Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney.

Fans can also expect weather conditions for the outdoor festival to improve compared to the soggy start to the week.

“The weather that we’ve had this week is expected to clear up so we’re gonna have bright, humid sunshine, and that means people might have issues with heat-related illnesses,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman. “Alcohol and sun don’t mix well. Overconsumption can lead to dehydration, poor judgment and medical emergencies. Please take care of yourself.”

Authorities are advising festival attendees to be conscious of being out in the sun for extensive amounts of time, keeping sunscreen on hand and ensuring to stay hydrated through each day of the festival.

Officials also emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to help keep all festivalgoers safe.

“Public safety is a shared effort. If you see something suspicious, call 911 or locate your nearest uniformed police officer, firefighter or paramedic,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Kerri Hagerty. “We want everyone to have a great time at the Tortuga Music Festival. By staying alert and making smart choices, we can ensure it’s a fun event for everyone.”

“We’re fully staffed, ready to deal with whatever emergency may or may not occur,” said Guzman.

Officials are expecting up to 30,000 people to attend each day of the festival, which starts on Friday.

It’s not too late to pick up tickets for the festival. You can buy one-day and three-day passes on their website.

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