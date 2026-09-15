SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fall season is already taking root in South Florida.

The Berry Farm’s five-acre corn maze has grown just in time for its seventh Annual Harvest Festival.

Starting Wednesday, families can enjoy the pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, hayrides and plenty of photo ops.

If you want to continue the family fun, Saturday nights will have line dancing, live music, food and dirty sodas to the farm.

For more information on how to attend, click here.

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