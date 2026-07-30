NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert, whose 11-year run as host of “The Late Show” was defined in part by his feud with President Donald Trump, has received an “anti-censorship” award from a foundation established by the author-playwright-publisher Ishmael Reed.

Colbert was among the recipients of the 47th annual American Book Awards. They were announced Wednesday by the Before Columbus Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Oakland, California, that champions diversity in U.S. literature and culture.

CBS ended Colbert’s program in May, removing a high-profile platform for one of Trump’s most prominent critics. The network cited economic reasons for its decision. Colbert and others have questioned that explanation.

The foundation also honored a wide range of literary releases, from Nicholas Boggs’ “Baldwin,” a biography of James Baldwin; to John Fugelsang’s religious critique “Separation of Church and Hate” to the poetry collection “Variations in Blue,” by Adela Najarro. Novelist-playwright Karen Tei Yamashita received a lifetime achievement prize.

Colbert shares his anti-censorship prize with one of the country’s top independent booksellers, Mitchell Kaplan, founder of Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida. Longtime Grove/Atlantic publisher Morgan Entrekin, as well as Roger Malina, executive editor of the academic journal Leonardo, received editor/publisher awards.

“The American Book Awards were created to provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community,” the foundation’s announcement reads in part. “The award winners range from well-known and established writers to under-recognized authors and first works. There are no quotas for diversity; the winners list simply reflects it as a natural process.”

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