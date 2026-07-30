(WSVN) - Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has had his prison release date moved up by a month.

The artist is now expected to be released on January 24, 2028, according to court records.

No reason was given for the new anticipated release date, which is subject to shift again due to behavior in prison and other factors.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to 50 months in prison in 2025 for his conviction on two prostitution-related offenses.

Combs is currently appealing his conviction and sentence.

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