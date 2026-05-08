ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The final preparations are underway for Rolling Loud, billed as the world’s biggest hip-hop festival, at its new Orlando location.

Rolling Loud starts Friday at Camping World Stadium following its move from South Florida.

The festival, founded in 2015 by college friends, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, was first held in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and continued at other sites across the area, including Bayfront Park and Hard Rock Stadium.

After drawing thousands of fans, they expanded to other cities. The 2026 lineup includes Playboi Carti and NBA Youngboy.

Rolling Loud runs until Sunday. For more information, click here.

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