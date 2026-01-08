(WSVN) - A hip hop festival that’s called South Florida home for over a decade is rolling out of town.

Organizers for Rolling Loud announced this year’s event will be held in Orlando in May.

The event began in Wynwood and was held at numerous sites across the area, including Bayfront Park and Hard Rock Stadium.

Organizers say Orlando makes the event more accessible for fans, helps them expand their footprint, and supports their long-term plans.

