(WSVN) - Rockstar Games has released the official launch trailer for one of the most anticipated games of all time.

The story of “Grand Theft Auto VI” follows lovers Jason and Lucia, who find themselves on the dark side of sunny Vice City.

After an easy score goes wrong, they’re forced to rely on each other more than ever in order to survive.

After 13 long year, the wait is over and “GTA VI” will be released Nov. 19.

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