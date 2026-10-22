MIAMI (WSVN) - A major music mogul heading back to court, weeks after he was arrested in Miami Beach.

Rapper and music executive Rick Ross is expected to appear in a Miami courtroom on Thursday morning for his arraignment.

The 50-year-old artist, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, is facing felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Ross was arrested after his ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accused him of beating and choking her.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 28. Sources said it took place at the rapper’s home on Star Island.

Kendrick posted photos of her injuries on social media and went to the police to report the alleged crime. She told detectives that the rapper became enraged over an Instagram photo she was tagged in and accused her of being in a relationship with another person.

7News cameras captured the performer when he bonded out of jail on Oct. 1. He told reporters that these allegations are false.

“I’m totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me. I repeat, I’m totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me,” he said.

Ross’ arraignment, during which he is expected to enter a formal plea, is scheduled to take place at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday.

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