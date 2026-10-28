MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s finest street food is taking flight.

Popular local podcast “A Day In Miami” and local restaurant “Sanguich” have teamed up for Red Bull Flugtag Miami.

Flugtag is back in Miami for the first time in over a decade.

Thirty teams will send their homemade flying machines off a 30-foot ramp and straight into Biscayne Bay.

It all takes flight on Halloween at Bayfront Park.

Fore more info click here.

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