ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black has bonded out of jail.

The artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, remained silent as he walked out of the Orange County jail wearing a red hoodie and guarded by security on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on a drug trafficking warrant.

Officers said they found marijuana and pills in Kapri’s car.

The artist’s lawyers argue officers searched a vehicle that didn’t belong to him and plan to fight the charges.

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