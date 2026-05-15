POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hip-hop artist has had yet another run-in with the law.

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested Thursday in Broward County on charges tied to allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, just one week after he was arrested in Central Florida on drug trafficking charges.

Kapri, 28, faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office records.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies attempted to stop a pink Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 27 after the vehicle was allegedly obstructing traffic near Northwest 18th Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Investigators said Kapri initially stopped and got out of the SUV before several armed men approached the traffic stop, causing additional traffic issues and concerns for deputies at the scene.

The affidavit states a deputy repeatedly told the men, “I’m on a traffic stop,” and ordered them to step back as they allegedly interfered with the investigation.

Investigators said one of the men claimed, “I’m his security,” though none were wearing clothing or insignia identifying them as security personnel.

Authorities said Kapri then got back into the SUV and sped away from the scene before the stop could be completed.

Deputies later located the SUV near Interstate 95, where investigators said another man attempted to claim he had been driving the vehicle.

During a search, detectives said they found suspected oxycodone pills, marijuana, nearly $26,500 in cash and several pieces of high-end jewelry inside the SUV.

Investigators said deputies identified Kapri through prior familiarity, DMV records and an Instagram story allegedly showing him wearing the same clothing described during the traffic stop.

Court records show Kapri was arrested on Thursday in Pompano Beach. His bond was set at $2,500 on the fleeing and eluding charge and $1,000 on the resisting charge.

Kapri released from Broward jail after latest arrest.

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