(CNN) — The nominees for the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Wednesday, with Hollywood honoring a slew of new shows and setting up what’s expected to be a battle among two legends in the race for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Apple TV was one of Wednesday’s big winners, with its new series “Pluribus,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Widow’s Bay” all making strong showings. But Emmys voters also continued to honor returning favorites like “The Pitt,” which again dominated the drama categories. The HBO Max medical drama notched 25 nominations, the most of any show.

Elsewhere in the drama categories, “Euphoria” was snubbed in the top category after a divisive final season, but still earned acting nods for Zendaya and Colman Domingo. Meanwhile, “Heated Rivalry” fans angry at the show’s lack of nominations should put their pitchforks down. The gay hockey drama wasn’t eligible for Emmys because it’s an entirely Canadian production. But co-lead Connor Storrie got an Emmy nod anyway for his guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

In the comedy categories, fans in the lead actress category seem set for a full civil war, with the likely frontrunners being Lisa Kudrow for “The Comeback” and Jean Smart for “Hacks,” both of whom gave stellar turns in the final seasons of their respective series. Smart has already won four Emmys for her role as Deborah Vance in the HBO comedy, while Kudrow has won just once in 1998 in the supporting category for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in “Friends.”

The other big headline in the outstanding comedy category? The strong showing from “Widow’s Bay,” which earned 19 nominations. The horror-comedy, which stars Matthew Rhys as mayor of an island experiencing supernatural phenomena, has been a huge word-of-mouth hit for Apple TV.

Despite growing increasingly stale among viewers and critics with each passing season, “The Bear” still managed to earn a nomination for outstanding comedy series. But while Ayo Edebiri and late Hollywood legend Rob Reiner received nominations for their work on the show, star Jeremy Allen White was snubbed despite previously winning his category twice.

Wednesday was a particularly good day for Rhys, who also scored a nomination in the limited series category for his turn as a menacing billionaire in “The Beast in Me,” opposite costar Claire Danes, who similarly picked up a nod. Rhys’ partner, Keri Russell of “The Diplomat,” was also honored for her role as a steely US ambassador on that Netflix drama.

The Emmy Awards will be hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay and will air live on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock.

The list of major categories is below. The full list of nominees can be found on the Television Academy website.

Outstanding drama series

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

“Hacks”

Outstanding limited series

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”

Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo – “Task”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti – “The Testaments”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball – “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy – “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell – “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey – “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – “Pluribus”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden – “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif – “The Pitt”

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi – “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra – “Pluribus”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Elle Fanning – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow – “The Comeback”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell – “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys – “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey – “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn – “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root – “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed – “Bait”

Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac – “Beef”

Matthew Rhys – “The Beast In Me”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes – “The Beast In Me”

Sally Field – “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan – “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jason Bateman – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd – “Half Man”

David Harbour – “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins – “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton – “Beef”

Nick Offerman – “Death By Lightning”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Linda Cardellini – “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning – “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday – “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung – “Beef”

Constance Zimmer – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding variety series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny

The Golden Globes

The Grammys

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Michael J. Fox – “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein – “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater – “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald – “Hacks”

Rob Reiner – “The Bear”

Connor Storrie – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Leslie Bibb – “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin – “Widow’s Bay”

Cherry Jones – “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf – “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson – “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman – “Hacks”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo – “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr. – “The Pitt”

Jeff Hiller – “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober – “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce – “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford – “The Diplomat”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Brittany Allen – “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson – “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev – “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor – “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever – “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley – “Paradise”

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