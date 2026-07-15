MIAMI (WSVN) - A star-studded benefit concert and national telethon to help the victims of Venezuela’s back-to-back earthquakes is headed to downtown Miami.

“Unidos Por Venezuela,” set to take place at the Kaseya Center on Sunday, Aug. 16, boasts a lineup that includes Marc Anthony, Ricardo Montaner, Feid, Jay Wheeler, Elena Rose, Silvestre Dangond, Gente de Zona and Mau y Ricky, among others.

The benefit concert was organized in partnership with internationally recognized humanitarian organizations, and it aims to “help fund programs providing food assistance, medical care and medicines, temporary shelter and housing solutions, child protection and child care, mental health services and family reunification, supporting affected communities through every stage of recovery and reconstruction,” according to organizers.

During the broadcast of the telethon, viewers will be able to donate via QR codes, text-to-give, digital platforms and corporate matching campaigns, as they watch the performances, interspersed with survivor stories of the national disaster that has claimed at least 4,700 lives.

Tickets to the event are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

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