MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Latin Grammy winner Maluma made a surprise performance at Miami International Airport on Friday.

Maluma is one of the most globally influential voices in Latin music, with more than 30 number one songs.

The Colombian singer’s pop-up performance came with a big announcement.

To crowds of entertained flyers, Maluma announced his new “Loco x Volver World Tour 2027” and premiered the tour’s official video.

The tour will stop at more than 60 cities worldwide, including Miami.

The tour kicks off in Colombia in February.

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