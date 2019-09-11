Loews Miami Beach’s luxury cabanas make for ideal end-of-summer staycation

Summer is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a vacation — or even a staycation. Deco’s checking out a deal that’ll have you living like a VIP in your own cabana on South Beach.

Miami Beach is home to some of the most luxurious hotels in the world, but you don’t have to break the bank to lounge in luxury at the Loews.

Linda Villafane, Director of Public Relations Miami/Fort Lauderdale Area, Loews Hotels: “Here at Loews Miami Beach we’re excited to introduce ‘Soak and Savor.’ It’s our exclusive promotion for September.”

Soak up the experience with a private cabana. Actually, it’s a cabana on steroids.

Linda Villafane: “Soak cabanas are an amazing experience, and they are eight luxury VIP cabanas, fully air-conditioned, two stories, full butler service, full bathrooms with showers.”

After popping a bottle of bubbly, toast to your good fortune and head upstairs to a private sundeck.

Linda Villafane: “It really is a little apartment that you have for the day. You have a rooftop sundeck with views of the beach and our fabulous pool.”

Loews guest 1: “We have two stories, a private bathroom, private room, everything. It’s just amazing.”

After relaxing and enjoying the AC, it’s time to eat.

Chef James Kelly, Loews Miami Beach: “You’re on Miami Beach, you’re at the Loews Hotel. You can go back, take a little nap and then come back for dinner at Bar Collins.”

The package includes some Miami Spice specials.

Chef James Kelly: “We have an orange chipotle marinated roasted chicken, a lobster gnocchi — gnocchi is a potato pasta — crispy skin snapper served over a sweet potato puree.”

You won’t get soaked as you savor. The decadent deal costs $300.

Loews guest 2: “Having the private cabana, you can’t beat that. Going to take a shower, use the restroom if you need, you have a little privacy.”

Loews guest 3: “When you need a break from the heat.”

Loews guest 4: “I’ve never tried the Miami Spice, so I’m very excited about that, and it’s just so affordable if you get a group of people together. It’s just like a no-brainer, I feel like.”

Loews guest 1: “Exactly.”

