MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders shared their excitement for the unique opportunities they will have when the FIFA World Cup comes to South Florida in 2026 — including an iconic show business personality.

At Wednesday’s kickoff celebration of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held at the Pérez Art Museum in downtown Miami, city officials announced singer and actor Marc Anthony will be their official ambassador for next year’s World Cup.

“There’s no city like Miami on the planet,” said Anthony.

A year out from the massive sporting event, Anthony said he’s ready to welcome millions with salsa and flavor.

“We couldn’t be more ready to host you, to welcome you, to show you the love, show you what Miami has to offer, what we as a people, as a community, have to offer,” said Anthony.

The largest worldwide sporting event will be co-hosted between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Miami was selected as one of the host cities for the event.

“And so for me, it’s about community, it’s about legacy, it’s about introducing people to a sport that is, you know, the most popular sport in the world,” Alina Hudak, the CEO for the FIFA World Cup ’26 Miami Host Committee. “And so, it’s an incredible opportunity to let the world see Miami the way we know it.”

With millions of fans from across the world expected to travel to South Florida for the World Cup, local leaders touted the massive potential economic impact it will bring to the community.

“We’re expecting a million new visitors, a billion new dollars plus. We are so proud. We are going to have new soccer programs for our youth, new jobs, new impact for the whole South Florida region,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Soccer unites cultures from all over the globe to celebrate the beautiful game, and Miami is filled with some of the most passionate fans in the world,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Officials also unveiled the official countdown clock for the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup. It will be displayed at Miami International Airport until the games begin.

While excitement for next year’s World Cup continues to rise, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to start in South Florida this weekend. Over the course of a month, 32 teams will compete across 12 different locations.

As for the 2025 Club World Cup, Inter Miami will face Al Ahly to begin the Club World Cup on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Speaking at the FIFA headquarters in Coral Gables on Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Miami was prepared to host the game opener.

“Secure your tickets if you don’t have it yet,” he said.

