MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - FIFA officials unveiled a coveted trophy, days before the FIFA Club World Cup tournament is set to kick off in South Florida and at various location across the country.

Speaking at the FIFA headquarters in Coral Gables on Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Miami was prepared to host the game opener of the Club World Cup.

Infantino was flanked by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and he also brought on special guests like former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Emilio Estefan.

Estefan touted the big sports event, coming for the first time to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“It means a lot to Miami,” he said.

Estefan will be performing before the kickoff on Saturday.

“We come from all over the world, and I think the message is about unity, is about hope, is about getting together,” he said.

The Magic City will not only host the FIFA Club World Cup this year, but also the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

“The soccer capital of the United States without a doubt. Aquí se habla futbol!” said Levine Cava.

The tournament will run from June 14 to July 13, with matches all over the United States.

“Let’s not forget that in 1994, when the United States organized the last World Cup, Miami had zero games. Today, Miami, between the Club World Cup and the World Cup next year, will have 15,” said Infantino. “Secure your tickets if you don’t have [them] yet.”

The first match kicks off Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF faces Al Ahly, an Egyptian team.

