(WSVN) - Lindsay Lohan reprised her roles as Annie James and Hallie Parker from “The Parent Trap” in a video she posted on Instagram this weekend.

“Hi, Hallie. Happy birthday. You know, it’s October 11th,” she said as Annie.

“Annie, you’re so funny. Of course I know it’s October 11th. Happy birthday, sis,” she said as Hallie.

Lohan posted the video on Sunday to celebrate what would be the characters’ 40th birthday.

The “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” star was just 11 years old when the 1998 Disney remake was released. She starred opposite Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson in the twin roles originated by Hayley Mills in the 1961 original.

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