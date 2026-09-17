A delicious pop-up has returned to South Florida, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

La Mar is showcasing a taste of Peru at their pop-up at Jarana, a restaurant located at The Abbey at Aventura.

Inspired by the spirit of Peru, acclaimed chef Diego Oka has created a special menu for the occasion, including fish, chifa and crab.

But it’s only for four nights — Saturdays through Oct. 10. For more information, click here.

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