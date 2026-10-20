CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at the University of Miami got a surprise class act when Kendall Jenner appeared in their classroom.

The reality star made a visit to the Coral Gables university during a marketing lecture.

Jenner spoke to students about running her 818 Tequila brand and the marketing strategies behind the creation and operation of the company.

Upon the class’s dismissal, the star took a walk around the campus.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.