NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A battle is brewing between music superstar Kelly Clarkson and a small business in Brooklyn, with their feud on social media going viral.

Clarkson said she wanted to buy a signing bird when she visited Art of Play in Brooklyn Heights on Saturday. She said she asked the store if it was for sale and pointed to the price tag on the wall.

The singer said she was told it was $15,000, and claimed she was looked at as if she couldn’t afford it and that workers were saying they could find something comparable for her.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” Clarkson wrote, in part, on social media.

But Art of Play offered a different account, calling the item a “one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird” that its uses for magic shows.

The store said it’s permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.

Clarkson responded by calling the store “rude” and a “liar,” while Art of Play said it hopes it can clear things up with the singer someday.

In a statement to CBS News, the store owner said the $15,000 is the price for a nearly identical machine owned by the artist in Seattle and that was explained to Clarkson.

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