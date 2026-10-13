MIAMI (WSVN) - The global girl group Katseye is set to perform at the Kaseya Center as part of their global Wildworld Tour, Tuesday night.

The group will make their appearance in Miami, their first stop in the U.S. after wrapping up the European leg of their tour.

Doors open for fans at 7 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The show features their new extended play, “Wild,” which was released in August.

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