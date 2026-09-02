HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The renowned music star Jennifer Hudson spoke with 7News about her new season of her talk show airing on WSVN-7 and ABC Miami 18 on September 14.

7News met Hudson at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, where she discussed the season, all things Miami, and her appreciation of South Florida’s heat.

The singer has had many accomplishments over the years, including being a finalist on American Idol and singing the national anthem at the World Cup.

But she said this new season will bring fun celebrities, high energy, and the famous “Spirit Tunnel.”

“I want everybody to come through so we can love on them. If you didn’t believe in yourself when you walked through the door, you will by the time you walk out,” said Hudson about the “Spirit Tunnel.”

Hudson has interviewed multiple famous individuals including Zendaya and Gordon Ramsay, even grooving with some of them.

For Season Five, the talk show host will bring in a new round of celebrities, including Tom Cruise for his debut on the program, Jamie Foxx and Doja Cat.

During the interview with 7’s Lynn Martinez, Hudson showed the camera some of her dance moves and even helped Martinez with vocal lessons.

When asked what her show would be if it were a song, she titled it “Happy Place.”

Despite being five seasons on the air, Hudson asked Martinez for hosting advice. Martinez replied: “You are yourself cause the TV picks up when we’re fake.”

The season premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show is set for September 14 at 11 a.m. on Channel 7 and at 3 p.m. on ABC Miami.

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