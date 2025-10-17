MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly 30,000 people are expected to attend the III Points Music Festival in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood over the weekend.

Thousands are ready to rave as the festival returns to Miami for its 12th year.

“It feels like New Year’s Day,” said Chris Baptista, a festivalgoer.

“It’s truly nothing else like it,” said another festivalgoer.

The festival kicked off Friday afternoon and will continue through 4 a.m., Sunday morning. 7News cameras captured excited festivalgoers making the big line to enter.

“I didn’t know Dom Dolla was at 2:45 in the morning,” said Drew Rangel, who drove down from Orlando to attend.

“I’m pushing 30 here, so we’ll see how much, how far our bodies can take us,” said Rhiana Rangel, who drove down from Orlando.

Many ravers who spoke with 7News said they’re dedicated to the vibes and are far from intimidated by the late hours.

“I disagree with people that say that New York is the city that never sleeps ’cause they’ve never come to Miami,” said Sofia Sanchez.

“I plan on staying here the whole night,” said a festivalgoer.

With hundreds of artists scheduled to perform over the two-day event, thousands of fans are expected to travel from all over the country to attend, with each sharing the sentiment on experiencing the festival in Miami.

“The vibe that you get from just being here in Miami, it’s magnificent, it’s something completely different from anything I’ve ever seen and I’ve been to a lot of festivals,” said Jose Cordero.

Festival attendees won’t be the only ones in the crowd dedicated to ensuring they have a good time.

“I’m security, I’m making sure that everybody’s good and everyone’s having a great, fun time, safely, of course,” said Dorian Hothompson, who will be working as security for the event

III Points Music Festival will have extensive security measures in place, including Miami Police officers and paramedics stationed around the festival.

Officers advised all festivalgoers to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Police say Northwest Sixth Avenue, between 21st Terrace and 26th Street, and Northwest 21st Terrace heading westbound, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will remain closed for the festival until Sunday at 8 p.m.

