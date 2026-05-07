MIAMI (WSVN) - After 86 years as one of Miami’s leading cultural and historical institutions, HistoryMiami Museum is officially changing its name to Museum of Miami.

The new name reflects a broader vision for the institution as Miami’s first “Museum Without Walls.”

The museum will bring stories, exhibitions, and cultural experiences beyond its Flagler Street location and into neighborhoods across Miami-Dade County.

“Rethinking how a city museum can truly support its community, and that means becoming a museum without walls, not expecting people to come to us. We’re coming to every neighborhood, every community in Miami, and help facilitate conversations, explorations, and discover how wonderful our story is,” said Natalia Crujeiras, CEO of Museum of Miami.

Several off-site programs as part of the rebrand will also be launched to help fulfill its goal of teaching others about the history of Miami.

Museum of Miami

101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33130

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.