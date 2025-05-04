FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sky-high show came in hot this weekend with a new name, and it didn’t disappoint.

Formally the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, the Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale kicked off Saturday with a powerful punch over the beach.

Day one featured crowd favorites like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, fighter jets and paragliders.

Spectators lined Fort Lauderdale Beach from Las Olas to Birch State Park, soaking in the sun and sonic booms.

It’s not too late to catch all the action. The show wraps up Sunday. For more information, click here.

